Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $853.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $853.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $717.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $726.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $759.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a 52 week low of $662.26 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

