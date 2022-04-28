Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Equinix updated its FY22 guidance to $28.93-$29.26 EPS.

Shares of EQIX traded up $39.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $757.75. 23,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix has a 1-year low of $662.26 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $726.32 and a 200-day moving average of $759.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus reduced their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $853.47.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

