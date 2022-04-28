Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Shares Down 7.5%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.21. 195,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 294,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,229,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 225,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 4,227.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81,003 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 2,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 132,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127,653 shares in the last quarter.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.