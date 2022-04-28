Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 2,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUYTY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($45.70) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

