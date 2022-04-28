EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Citigroup

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

EVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.56.

Get EVgo alerts:

Shares of EVGO opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. EVgo has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in EVgo by 14.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EVgo by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.