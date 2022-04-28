Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will post $4.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.63 billion. Exelon reported sales of $9.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelon.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

EXC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. 6,496,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,150,555. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

