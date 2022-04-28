Exelon Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3375 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.79 on Thursday. Exelon has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,188,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,431,000 after buying an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 400.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,383,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

