Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXFY. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expensify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Equities research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

