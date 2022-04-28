F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. F5 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

FFIV traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,819. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $167.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in F5 stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.58% of F5 worth $85,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

