Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Shares of FMNB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,239. The stock has a market cap of $523.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 285,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

