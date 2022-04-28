Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%.
Shares of FMNB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,239. The stock has a market cap of $523.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 285,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.