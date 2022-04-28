FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. FARO Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.17)-$0.04 EPS.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded down $9.09 on Thursday, hitting $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 768,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,337. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $626.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

