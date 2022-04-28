FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,613 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 18.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 147.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 30.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

