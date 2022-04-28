Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Lowered to $210.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.64.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $207.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.12.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 9.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

