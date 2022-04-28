Financial Analysis: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) vs. Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Newmark Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Newmark Group $2.91 billion 0.87 $750.73 million $3.66 3.66

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rigetti Computing and Newmark Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmark Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Newmark Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.77%. Given Newmark Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Newmark Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Newmark Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Newmark Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A Newmark Group 25.83% 31.11% 9.45%

Summary

Newmark Group beats Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Newmark Group (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services. Its occupier services and products comprise tenant representation; real estate management technology systems; workplace and occupancy strategy; global corporate consulting; project management; account and transaction management; and lease administration and facilities management services. The company provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers, as well as lenders and multi-national corporations. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 160 offices on four continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

