Financial Contrast: Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Services and Global Blue Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million 4.81 $55.40 million $2.13 23.94 Global Blue Group $52.18 million 17.02 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 18.85% 23.87% 14.68% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Computer Services has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Computer Services and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Computer Services beats Global Blue Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Services (Get Rating)

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

About Global Blue Group (Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

