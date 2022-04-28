Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Shares of Finward Bancorp stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $179.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNWD shares. Stephens started coverage on Finward Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Finward Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Finward Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

