Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $12.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.77. 7,298,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,600,219. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $315.00 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

