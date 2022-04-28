Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

ETN stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.90. 94,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

