Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 11,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.26. The company had a trading volume of 198,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,464. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $99.68 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.