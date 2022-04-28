Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,122,000 after acquiring an additional 146,927 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after buying an additional 390,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,458,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,796,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 886,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after buying an additional 44,575 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.49%.
In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Starwood Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
