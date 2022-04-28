First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%.

FBNC traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 145,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

