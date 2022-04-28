First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FBP stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 3,096,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,376. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

