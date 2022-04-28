First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $266.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Get First Bank alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Bank by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Bank by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About First Bank (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.