First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. First Financial Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Vince Berta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,099.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 549,759 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp. (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

