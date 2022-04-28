First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.35 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) to post $49.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.70 million. First Financial posted sales of $46.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $198.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $200.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $210.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.80 million to $212.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter worth about $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Financial by 121.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $543.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.71.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

