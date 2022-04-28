First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

