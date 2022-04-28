First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.03.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $499,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $10,675,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $1,622,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

