First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.
FRME stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.08. 10,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,329. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.
FRME has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.
