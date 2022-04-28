First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16), RTT News reports. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-0.60 EPS.

FSLR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.26. 1,568,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $92,969.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,024,525. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 989.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,179 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

