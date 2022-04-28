First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the March 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203,589 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

FNK opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

