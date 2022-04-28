First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Down 82.6% in April

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $37.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.