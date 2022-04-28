First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $22,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.00. 1,090,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,429. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

