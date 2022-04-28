FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Gap Up to $69.50

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.50, but opened at $73.06. FirstCash shares last traded at $72.70, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

