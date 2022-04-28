Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,303. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.76 and its 200 day moving average is $180.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Five Below by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,833,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Five Below by 794.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

