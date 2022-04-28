Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FVRR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.44.

FVRR opened at $51.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.32.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

