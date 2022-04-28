Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 658,114 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 239,443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 547,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 33,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,597. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

