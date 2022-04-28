Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Releases Earnings Results

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share.

FBC opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.