Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSE:FLC opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.