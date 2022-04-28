Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:FLC opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $25.19.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
