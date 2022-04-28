Flux Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. Flux has a market cap of $312.87 million and $14.95 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flux has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00003396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00374230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00079011 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00082263 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006688 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 232,415,592 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

