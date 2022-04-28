Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.13. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 8,443 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.09. The company has a market cap of C$210.60 million and a PE ratio of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.86 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

