Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.05.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.85 on Monday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $5,534,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,554,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

