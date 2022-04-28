FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. FormFactor updated its Q2 guidance to $0.39-$0.47 EPS.

FormFactor stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. 17,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,483. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in FormFactor by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CL King lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

FormFactor Company Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

