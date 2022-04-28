Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.73 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.04-3.13 EPS.
NYSE:FTV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.64. 5,257,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,449. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.
In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.
Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
