Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.73 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.04-3.13 EPS.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.64. 5,257,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,449. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

