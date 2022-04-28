Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBIO. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,104. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 94.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

