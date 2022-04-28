Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of FOX by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,025,000 after acquiring an additional 567,184 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.55. 27,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,859. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.