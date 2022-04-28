Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.30

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 62129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 43.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.