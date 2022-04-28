Frazier Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,774,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,229,000. Cogent Biosciences makes up about 1.2% of Frazier Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Frazier Management LLC owned approximately 4.45% of Cogent Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 297,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,503. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $298.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.94. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.