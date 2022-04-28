Frazier Management LLC Sells 926,677 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Frazier Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 926,677 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics comprises 2.6% of Frazier Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Frazier Management LLC owned 1.11% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $33,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 215,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 234,814 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.59. 1,915,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $32.16.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

