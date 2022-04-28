Frazier Management LLC Takes Position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 886,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,171,000. Silence Therapeutics accounts for 1.6% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Frazier Management LLC owned 2.96% of Silence Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

SLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SLN traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.94. 80,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. Silence Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silence Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.