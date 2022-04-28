Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.38.

Several brokerages have commented on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRSH traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. 41,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

